Countdown begins to major business exhibition

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Chamber of Commerce has unveiled details of its next Business Exhibition, which takes place at Kettering Park Hotel and Spa in September.

The event, one of the biggest in the business calendar, aims to showcase the wealth of opportunities, products and services available to firms in the area.

The Chamber’s exhibition always attracts hundreds of businesses and is one of the most popular networking events in the county.

Northamptonshire Chamber head of operations Tracey Griffiths said: “This event is always hugely popular and is ideal for businesses looking to forge new contacts, raise their profile and extend their business knowledge.”

The exhibition is open to both Chamber members and non-members. Businesses that attend also get the chance to win one year’s free Chamber membership, she added.

The event will also feature two free business seminars delivered by Chamber members. Those who prefer more formal networking can choose to book on to the event’s networking lunch where will meet with up to 60 business contacts over a three-course lunch.

The Business Exhibition will take place on September 28, 9.30am-3.30pm. For more information, to book a stand or a place on the networking lunch click here or call 01604 490490.

18-07-2018