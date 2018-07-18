Midnight Moo raises £75,000 (and counting) for Willen Hospice

MILTON Keynes truly sparkled on Saturday night when around 1,000 local ladies took on the Willen Hospice MK Midnight Moo.

The ten-mile sponsored walk is a highlight of the charity’s event calendar. Walkers pulled out all the stops for the ‘Sparkle under the Stars’ theme, donning glitter, fairy lights and bling before they walked around the Milton Keynes redways.

Walkers have raised more than £75,000 in sponsorship from the event and the hospice is hoping they will reach the £100,000 target achieved last year.

Chief executive Peta Wilkinson, who took part for the first time since her appointment, said: “It was great to be part of something so spectacular. Our local girls really took the Moo and the sparkly theme to their hearts with some amazingly sparkly outfits.

“What’s more, they have achieved some incredible fundraising which will help us to always be there to care for patients and their families in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

“My thanks to each and every person who took part either as a walker, a marshall, a mile leader, or volunteered in any way. Thanks also to all of our sponsors who helped us make the event possible.”

Steve Moore, director of Specsavers Milton Keynes and Newport Pagnell, said: “It was great to be involved with the Midnight Moo again this year. We were delighted to enter a team into the walk and be there on the night to enjoy the build-up.

“All the ladies who attended looked fantastic and did a brilliant job of decorating their vests - there was definitely a lot of sparkle and some of the headgear made it interesting when awarding the medals at the end.”

Willen Hospice relies on the support of local people to help them raise £9 every minute of the day to continue to offer life changing support to patients and their families in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

The Hospice is urging Moo walkers to send in their sponsorship money as soon as possible. It’s really easy to donate money online, in person or over the phone. Details are available at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/donate. Money raised via JustGiving will automatically be sent to the Hospice.

