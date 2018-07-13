'Rare opportunity' to acquire canalside pub

A CANALSIDE pub named among the UK’s ten best waterside inns is for sale.

The Admiral Nelson sits next to the Grand Union Canal at Braunston near Daventry and is for sale at £550,000 freehold.

Named recently as one of the ten best waterside pubs in the UK by The Guardian, the pub includes a 30-seat dining area, games room and beer garden as well as three-bedroom owner accommodation on the first floor.

Current owners Mark and Pam Davis and Liam Evans run the pub as a free house and are looking to sell to a new owner who can continue to drive trade forwards.

“After a number of awards during our time at The Admiral Nelson we found the report in The Guardian to be the most surprising and exciting,” they said.

“We feel our achievements over the last few years has been a result of all our fantastic staff both past and present and all our most valued customers along the way.”

The Admiral Nelson is being marketed by commercial consultancy Christie & Co. Business agent Joshua Sullivan said: "The Admiral Nelson is a classic example of a quintessential canalside inn. The sale of the business is an opportunity for an applicant, whether first-time buyer or existing operator, to acquire a unique and profitable business with the benefit of excellent levels of repeat custom.

“There is scope to build upon the existing enterprise through the potential addition of letting accommodation. We are excited to be marketing this rare opportunity to take on such a quality business."

