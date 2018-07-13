Accountancy firm backs Chamber initiative to develop future business leaders

A LEADING accountancy firm has given its backing to an initiative which supports the business leaders of the future.

Mercer & Hole has become the first patron of the Next Generation Chamber, which was launched by Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce to enable young people to advance their careers by giving them the chance to learn from business leaders and share best practice.

Mercer & Hole partner Steve Robinson said: “We are delighted to become a patron of Next Generation Chamber. It is vital that opportunities are provided to the leaders of the future to develop skills in a manner tailored to them and with colleagues and contacts looking to do the same.”

Pictured: Steve Robinson.

Next Generation Chamber members benefit from exclusive monthly events, alternating between networking events and personal development sessions.

Paul Griffiths, the Chambers’ chief executive, said: “Next Generation Chamber is one of the most important initiatives that we have launched and we are incredibly proud of it and how it has been received.

“It is fantastic to see such an established and respected company as Mercer & Hole getting involved with a platform which offers young professionals across all sectors an organisation that not only adds value to their careers through the range of activities and services that it puts on, but also something that they can get actively involved in and shape themselves.

"In fact, that involvement and sense of ownership lies at the heart of what we want Next Generation Chamber to be, and why it works.”

Mr Robinson said: “The Chamber of Commerce is still as relevant today as it has ever been and this new development demonstrates the desire to adapt to modern requirements and deliver support in new ways to our future business leaders.”

www.nextgenerationchamber.co.uk

13-07-2018