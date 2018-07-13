Have your say on plans to improve city 'gateway' Station Square

THE OWNER of Station Square outside Milton Keynes Central railway station is seeking the views of business on how the gateway to Milton Keynes can be improved.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership is considering a range of options and is keen to hear what commuters and employees working in the city centre have to say.

MKDP, the wholly owned council subsidiary responsible for the disposal of the borough’s land assets, already has views on the table including a wider selection of places to eat, entertainment and changes to access routes.

MKDP chief executive Charles Macdonald said: “We are keen to find out what people think about the area around the station, what they do and don’t like about it as it currently stands and also what they would like to see there in the future.

“The feedback we receive will help to inform our plans for this important gateway to the city.”

You can have your say online at www.mkdp.org.uk/station. The consultation closes on August 5.

13-07-2018