Trust staff will outline plans for future at public meeting

STAFF at The Parks Trust are preparing to face questions from the public at the organisation’s annual public meeting next week

Chief executive David Foster will present the highlights of 2017-18 and discuss the Trust’s plans for the future.

He will be joined by biodiversity officer Martin Kincaid and Gamiel Yafai, one of the charity’s trustees.

The meeting takes place on July 19, 6pm-8pm, at the Pavilion in Campbell Park.

Pictured: David Foster.

The Parks Trust staff will be on hand to answer questions about how the charity manages its land, its events programme, outdoor learning work, investments and financial management, commercial property, volunteering and employment with the Trust.

Mr Foster said: “We would love for people to bring their questions to our Annual Public Meeting; whatever area of our work they cover.

"We pride ourselves on being a transparent and approachable organisation and welcome the opportunity to meet park users and others with an interest in the city’s green spaces, answer their questions and tell them more about our current and future plans.”

The Parks Trust is an independent charity that cares for over 6,000 acres of parkland and green space in Milton Keynes. This includes the river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakesides, parks and landscaped areas alongside the main roads.

Itsannual report and financial statements will also be given out at the meeting with copies available on its website www.theparkstrust.com

12-07-2018