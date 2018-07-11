Council initiative aims to tackle city's homeless issue

A NEW initiative aims to help the city’s homeless to move off the streets of Milton Keynes for good.

Milton Keynes Council has launched Housing First, which has been adopted elsewhere in the UK.

The scheme, originally created in the USA and Canada, offers rough sleepers settled accommodation and intensive client-led support through a tailored one-to-one programme to help prevent rough sleepers returning to the streets.

Pictured: Milton Keynes Council leader Pete Marland.

The programme includes:

Learning independent living skills;

Access to health and social care services;

Help to maintain a housing tenancy.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “No one needs to be on the street in Milton Keynes as our Housing First programme means rough sleepers are offered a home while we work with them on the usually complex reasons they became homeless.”

The council’s Homelessness Prevention service will work with other agencies to assess the needs of rough sleepers looking for help. A total of 52 people are currently in accommodation who would otherwise be sleeping rough and are currently being supporting into settled accommodation.

Support will also be provided to those in temporary accommodation while they are waiting for a permanent home.

