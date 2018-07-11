Chef's masterclass provides a taste of excellence

MICHELIN-starred chef Adam Simmonds delivers a cooking masterclass with students at Milton Keynes College to unveil the menu at luxury private members venue Alpha Club’s restaurant when it opens in Milton Keynes later this year.

Mr Simmonds, who has worked with leading chefs Marco Pierre White, Christophe Novelli and Raymond Blanc, passed on some of his secrets to the students over two days, culminating in a VIP fine dining event at the college’s Brasserie restaurant at its Bletchley campus.

He oversaw the preparation of a three-course meal for guests. The partnership between Alpha Club and the college cemented the club’s commitment to links with the local community, said a spokesman.

Pictured: Adam Simmonds shows the students the importance of presentation.

Milton Keynes College’s director for corporate and strategic external affairs Jane Horridge said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students and staff to work alongside a Michelin-starred chef in our own kitchens. It is the start of a close new relationship with Alpha Club which will bring many such possibilities for them to learn from the best.

"Along the way they can get to meet club members who will see them at work and may even be future employers.”

Alpha Club director Angus Dudgeon added: “We chose to work with Adam on the Alpha Club Milton Keynes because of his excellence, and his reputation for exacting standards, honed while working at the best restaurants in the country under some of the finest chefs in the world.”

Guests at the event were treated to:

Starter Mackerel tartare, oyster, cucumber, horseradish

Main Roasted rump of lamb, aubergine, black garlic, goats curd, basil pesto

Dessert Buttermilk mousse, elderflower, English strawberries, fresh almonds

The move back to Milton Keynes represents a homecoming of sorts for Adam Simmonds, who began his career locally by washing dishes at The Globe Inn at Leighton Buzzard to fund his place at catering college.

Having since perfected his skills in exclusive restaurants like Le Gavroche and Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, his appointment as executive head chef of the new Alpha Club fits with the club’s ethos of providing a luxurious space for members to relax, network and do business or simply enjoy fine dining.

For more information on how to become a member of Alpha Club MK, created exclusively for ambitious professionals, call 01908 354960 or visit http://www.alpha-club.co.uk/alpha-mk/

11-07-2018