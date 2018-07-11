Tender opportunity: Willen Lake, Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust is an independent, self-funded charity that cares for and maintains over 6,000 acres of green space across Milton Keynes, including its popular parks such as Willen Lake and Campbell Park as well as the ancient woodlands of Howe Park, Linford and Shenley Woods.

Providing opportunities for relaxation, exploration and exercise, the parks are carefully managed and provide a positive contribution to the city of Milton Keynes.

Willen Lake is Milton Keynes’ most popular park attracting in excess of 750,000 visitors a year. It comprises 180 acres of landscaped parkland which surround 160 acres of water across two lakes.

The South Lake offers a wide range of activities on and off the water including high ropes course Treetop Extreme, outdoor splash park Splash ‘n’ Play and watersports such as wakeboarding, canoeing and stand up paddleboarding.

It’s a great place to entertain family and friends of all ages whether it’s a stroll or cycle around the park, hiring a pedalo or trying one of the activities on offer. Its generous open spaces also accommodate a varied and busy range of events.

The North Lake offers a more natural and tranquil setting, ideal for quiet walks and spotting wildlife. Situated just one mile from junction 14 of the M1 the park is also easily accessed by car from Central Milton Keynes and neighbouring towns. A network of footpaths and cycleways provide exceptional access by foot or bike.



We are seeking a high-quality catering operator to manage, under a multi-year lease, a new 300 sq metre purpose-built café and casual dining restaurant.

With far reaching views across the lake, the new catering facilities are part of a multi-million pound investment programme for Willen Lake which commenced in 2017 with the creation of the splash park, outdoor play trails, additional car parking and improvements to the events area.

Further plans include the new, purpose-built café and watersports centre and new toilets.

On completion of the master plan visitor numbers are expected to rise to over one million.

It is envisaged that construction for the new building will commence in 2019 with handover for fit out of the catering facilities in early 2020.

The lease will commence in early 2020 although the appointed caterer will be invited to work with the design team through the design development stage from summer 2018.

It is expected that the café will operate seven days a week all year round with evening opening in the summer months.

For further information please contact alex@boyd-thorpe-associates.co.uk to request the tender documentation.

