Have your say on county's plans to reform local government

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE Chamber is to host a consultation event to hear the views of business on the plans to reform local government across the county.

The event, on July 16 8.30am-10.30am, will outline the plans to simplify local government by creating two unitary authorities.

The proposal is a recommendation by a government Inspector following the publication of the significant financial challenges of Northamptonshire County Council.

All eight councils across Northamptonshire are working together to respond to an urgent request from government to make proposals on the restructuring of local government. Northampton Borough Council has asked the Chamber to host the event to gather input from the county’s business community on the proposed reform.

A Chamber spokesman said: “Northamptonshire’s councils are seeking feedback from businesses on their proposal to introduce two new unitary authorities to simplify local government, make efficiency savings more achievable, aiming to deliver services in a sustainable way.

“This event provides a unique opportunity to put forward your views on the future of Northamptonshire and is essential for putting business concerns at the heart of the reform process.”

More details of the proposal and consultation process are available at Future Northants

To confirm your place at the Chamber event, email policy@northants-chamber.co.uk by Friday (July 13).

10-07-2018