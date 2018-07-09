Charity hails £13,000 boost to funds from MK Dragon Boat Festival

CHARITY bosses at MacIntyre are celebrating after this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival netted more than £13,000 for the Milton Keynes-based organisation.

A total 41 teams took part in the event on Willen Lake, cheered on by an enthussiastic crowd.

The winners Brinklow Barbarians from logistics firm Kuehne + Nagelalso raised the most sponsorship for MacIntyre, earning them a meal at Melis Restaurant in Central Milton Keynes for the whole crew, sponsored by Merinvest.

They fended off tough competition from runners-up The Dragondoliers , representing Little Star Media and third-placed The Wild Hogs 2, the team from Cranswick plc.

Runners-up Little Star Media also were named best dressed crew and were the best placed mixed rew.Cranswick PLC Milton Keynes

The Titanic team from Jarvis Group ended in fourth place, ahead of Loh Mann Left Behind, the team from Lohmann Technologies UK

MacIntyre head of fundraising Claire Kennedy said: said “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who was involved in the Dragon Boat Festival and for raising such an incredible amount of money for MacIntyre.

"All funds raised from the event will benefit people MacIntyre supports in Milton Keynes. We are already looking forward to next year’s festival.”

Organisers Gable Events paid tribute to Business MK as the festival’s media partner alongside community radio station MKFM.

