Exhibition highlights potential of Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge Growth Corridor

A NEW exhibition showcasing the range of ideas put forward to transform the Arc which spans Cambridge, Milton Keynes and Oxford has opened in Milton Keynes.

The Exhibition of Ideas, staged at the Transport Systems Catapult in Midsummer Boulevard, is highlighting the entries to the National Infrastructure Commission’s Growth Arc Ideas competition.

This includes the winning entry VeloCity, which proposed a series of new villages within easy walking and cycling distance of each other. This idea has also now won the IMCL Honor Award.

The exhibition is free to visit, and runs until July 26.

TSC chief executive Paul Campion said: “The NIC project to create 100,000 new homes in the Cambridge-Milton Keynes-Cambridge arc is a unique opportunity to take advantage of the many strengths of the area to create jobs and growth for the UK.

“To turn new houses into homes and enable the home-owners to play a full part in the economic and social life of the region, we will need to create excellent transport links with forward thinking planning. The ideas I have seen in this exhibition will help to create a future we can be proud of and show, again, that we have the talent in this country to turn the Growth Corridor into a positive example for the whole country.”

TSC chief executive Paul Campion opens the exhibition.

The government’s Growth Arc champion Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “Seeing the exhibition first hand has left me extremely excited for the future of the area. The unique and the wonderful ideas on show here demonstrate that we can build on the success of the region with sustainable development which attracts people to the area and drives economic growth while respecting our unique environment and character.”

Details of the Exhibition of Ideas can be found at: http://ts.catapult.org.uk/growthcorridorexhibition/

Details of the Commission’s wider work in the Growth Arc can be found at https://www.nic.org.uk/our-work/growth-corridor/

09-07-2018