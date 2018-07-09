Have your say on London Luton Airport expansion plans

CONSULTATION on the potential expansion of London Luton Airport gets under way today (Monday) with the first in a series of public events.

Demand for air travel to and from the UK is set to grow over the next 20 years, and the government wants all airports to play their part in meeting this demand by making best use of their existing runways.

London Luton Airport could more than double the number of passengers it serves, by providing more space for passengers and aircraft, without building a new runway.

The last of a total 17 consultation events in and around Luton take place in early August, with the opportunity to have your say online remaining open until August 31.

LLAL’s proposals are currently in the earliest stages of development and will consider the views gathered during the consultation process. Following this round of consultation, the proposals will be refined into a single option which will be subject to a further round of public consultation in 2019.

Luton Council says the airport is a magnet for investment, with every million passengers passing through the airport creating 800 new jobs and an extra £76 million for the regional economy. Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Council, said: “The airport continues to be a key driver for the council’s work to improve people’s lives and bring new opportunity, aspiration and prosperity.”

As a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, the case for giving the airport permission to expand will be examined by the national Planning Inspectorate, with the final decision taken by the Secretary of State for Transport.

The airport celebrates its 80thanniversary this year and has become the fastest-growing of all the UK’s major airports. Passenger numbers increasing by 66 per cent over the last five years and London Luton already supports more than 30,000 jobs and contributes £1.5 billion into the UK economy, including more than £500 million into Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

LLAL chair Cllr Andy Malcolm said: “We believe it is important that the public have the chance to be involved throughout the expansion planning process right from the earliest stage.

“We are committed to minimising and mitigating as far as possible, the impacts of expansion. In this consultation we will show our assessments of the impacts, and ask for feedback on our proposals for mitigating them. Public engagement on these issues will be vital in making sure that the airport can be a good neighbour to surrounding residents.”

As a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, the case for giving the airport permission to expand will be examined by the national Planning Inspectorate, with the final decision taken by the Secretary of State for Transport.

LLAL’s proposals are currently in the earliest stages of development, so everyone is invited to share their thoughts on these initial options for growth.

Following this round of consultation, the proposals will be refined into a single option which will be subject to a further round of public consultation in 2019.

The full programme of events can be found below. There is no need to register – everyone is welcome to drop in and join us at any point during the published opening times:

Monday 9 July, 2pm until 8pm, University of Bedfordshire, Luton Campus, Vicarage Street, Luton, LU1 3JU

Tuesday 10 July, 2pm until 8pm, Oaklands College, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, AL8 6AH

Wednesday 11 July, 2pm until 8pm, Eaton Bray Village Hall, Church Lane, Eaton Bray, Dunstable, LU6 2DJ

Friday 13 July, 2pm until 8pm, Jubilee Centre, Catherine Street, St Albans, AL3 5BU

Monday 16 July, 2pm until 8pm, Hitchin Town Hall, Brand Street, Hitchin, SG5 1HX

Tuesday 17 July, 2pm until 8pm, The Old Town Hall, High Street, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE

Wednesday 18 July, 2pm until 8pm, Southdown Room, Harpenden Public Halls, Southdown Road, Harpenden, AL5 1PD

Saturday 21 July, 1.30pm until 5pm, Raynham Community Centre, 66 Eaton Green Road, Luton, LU2 9JE

Monday 23 July, 2pm until 8pm, Ellen Terry Room, 2nd Floor, Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ

Wednesday 25 July, 4pm until 8pm, Mead Hall, East Lane, Wheathampstead, St Albans, AL4 8BP

Thursday 26 July, 2pm until 8pm, The Incuba, 1 Brewers Hill Road, Dunstable, LU6 1AA

Friday 27 July, 2pm until 8pm, Breachwood Green Village Hall, Chapel Road, Breachwood Green, Hitchin, SG4 8NX

Saturday 28 July, 1pm until 4.30pm, Flamstead Village Hall, Church Road, Flamstead, St Albans, AL3 8BN

Monday 30 July, 2pm until 8pm, Stockwood Discovery Centre, London Road, Luton, LU1 7HA

Wednesday 1 August, 2pm until 8pm, Caddington Sports and Social Club, Manor Road, Caddington, Luton, LU1 4HH

Thursday 2 August, 4pm until 8pm, Whitwell New Fellowship Hall, 9 Bendish Lane, Hitchin, SG4 8HX

Saturday 4 August, 12 noon until 4.30pm, Linslade Community Hall, Waterloo Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 2NR

You can also have your say by responding to the consultation online at www.futureluton.llal.org.uk

