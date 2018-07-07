Aston Martin agrees testing and development deal atSilverstone

ASTON Martin has chosen Silverstone circuit to be the new base for its testing and development programme.

Opening in October, Silverstone will be a hub for Aston Martin’s prototype vehicle testing with a particular focus on chassis dynamics and high speed-handling development.

The new centre will be based in a self-contained pit complex and will have exclusive use of a private circuitAston Martin will also have access to a variety of circuit configurations and dynamic handling areas at Silverstone on which to test their range of high performance cars.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Aston Martin to Silverstone. What better place for an iconic British luxury sports car brand to develop their cars than at the circuit that has been the home of British motor racing for 70 years?

“Silverstone has always had strong relationships with motor manufacturers and our dedicated automotive team are constantly developing initiatives to provide these brands and their customers with a platform to suit their individual needs. The entire team is looking forward to working with Aston Martin and supporting their testing and development programme.”

Matt becker, chief of vehicle attribute engineering, added: “Every true performance car company needs a reference circuit and I can think of none more suitable than Silverstone. It is the perfect location to develop the next-generation of Aston Martins.”

Silverstone has purchased a full fleet of the new V8 Vantage sports car. Seven of the stunning 503bhp, 4.0 litre twin turbo sports cars, in identical and eye-catching Lime Essence, will be available for customers of Drive Silverstone to experience from July onwards.

07-07-2018