Area's growth agenda on show in run-up to British F1 Grand Prix

OPPORTUNITIES for businesses to combine growth and quality of life in South Northamptonshire will be placed on a world-wide stage during the build-up to the British Formula One Grand Prix.

Members of South Northamptonshire Council’s economic growth team will be promoting the area at an international level at the upcoming Motorsport Industry Association Business Growth Conference held at Sahara Force India Formula One Team HQ in Silverstone on Thursday (July 5).

In partnership with Aylesbury Vale District Council, MEPC who run Silverstone Park and local company Octane Junkies, the council will have a joint stand where they will be inviting delegates to learn more about their combined offering and experience a racing simulator.

Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “The purpose for uniting with nearby partners is to promote the councils’ position within the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor and the role that the Silverstone Technology Cluster plays in shaping the technology of the future.

“The British F1 Grand Prix is one of the world’s premier sporting events and because of the exposure it can garner. Industry leaders know that the MIA Business Conference is the place to establish innovative connections and be first in line to hear and see developments that impact a wide range of sectors for business.”

The MIA Business Growth Conference will be attended by both international and national stakeholders spanning a wide range of sectors including high-tech, motorsport, automotive and entertainment sectors.

04-07-2018