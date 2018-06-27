Development site will add to Silverstone Park offer

PREPARATION of six acres of prime development land at Silverstone Park has been completed.

The land is already included in site operator MEPC’s 2.1 million sq ft of new planning consent and can accommodate a range of potential uses from a gym and a nursery to offices, industrial units or a hotel.

Silverstone Park commercial director Roz Bird said: “The land is in a prime position, fully serviced and now available for companies looking to join our growing community at Silverstone Park.

“We wanted to clear the site and then re-present it in a way that hopefully helps to get people’s imaginations going – what kind of activity could go in this prime location at Silverstone? The sky’s the limit!”

MEPC hopes that the site clearance and the new CGI, showing a range of options will be a conversation starter with interested parties, she added.

The number of companies across the Silverstone Park estate now totals 70 – many operate at the highest levels of high tech engineering in sectors such as automotive, defence, marine, motorsport and electronics and software development.

Discover more about all development and availability options at Silverstone Park.

