Contractor celebrates fit-out deal for new Alpha Club MK

BUILDING and contractors firm Sol Services has won a lucrative contract to fit out a new private member’s club opening in Milton Keynes later this year.

The Alpha Club expects to open its doors later this year, offering an exclusive hub for networking, entertaining and doing business.

Sol Services has 52 full-time employees and will work with other local contractors and suppliers during the 12-week duration of the build.

Sol Services managing director Nigel Burdett, an Alpha Club member, is optimistic about the benefits the club will bring for local businesses.

"I first heard about the tender simply by already being connected with the Alpha Club,” he said. “I'd say for local businesses, being part of a club like this of like-minded professionals is a really great way to increase your network.

“It's not just about the direct new business opportunity of this contract for us but also the people and businesses you meet through the club network who can help you, both personally and on a business level. It's been great for Sol Services".

The venue promises to keep Milton Keynes on the map as a first class city for business opportunities. Mr Burdett said:P. "Milton Keynes has been crying out for a venue like this for a while now.

“It's great to see Alpha choose MK for such a prestigious club, and it should create great opportunities for other local businesses too.”

http://www.alphaclub.com/miltonkeynes

28-06-2018