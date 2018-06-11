OU hosts BBC debate on smart cities and the lessons of Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes is a ‘smart city’ but what does that mean and what are the consequences of the explosion in digital technologies?

These questions and more will be put to an expert panel on BBC Radio 4’s Thinking Allowed programme, which will be recorded at The Open University on Thursday (June 14) at 9.30am.

Members of the public are welcome to come to the recording and pose their own questions to the panel.

Hosted by Laurie Taylor, Thinking Allowed brings academics from across the social sciences to discuss new research on how society works.

The panellists for this programme, Dr Oliver Zanetti and Professors Gillian Rose and Sophie Watson will draw on research from a two-year project, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council and based at The Open University, called Smart Cities in the Making: Learning from Milton Keynes.

Event details and ticket information

Berrill Lecture Theatre, The Open University, Walton Hall, Milton Keynes MK7 6AA

Arrive 0930, recording starts at 1000 followed by questions session

Broadcast in late July

