Transport firm moves to new £15m headquarters

THE LOGISTICS company that serves the MK postcodes for distribution network THE Pallet Network has moved into new headquarters in Northampton.

WT Transport relocated to the £15 million hub on the town’s Brackmills Industrial Estate which was opened in March by TPN.

WT Transport has covered the Milton Keynes postcodes for TPN since it became a member in 2015. The new facility has 164,000 sq ft of internal operational space and the capacity for 8,000 pallets a night.

WT Transport managing director Warren Tattersall said: “We have taken 40,000 sq ft, which is more than double the amount we had at our previous base and gives us a great platform for further growth.”

Pictured: Warren Tattersall with his wife Sarah, the firm’s finance and HR manager.

Mr Tattersall founded WT Transport in 1997 and ran only vans until 2009, when he acquired his first truck, a 7.5-tonne Mercedes-Benz Atego.

This marked the beginning of a period of strong, sustained expansion for the general haulier, which today runs a fleet of 40 rigid trucks and tractor units, and 13 vans, the majority of which were sourced through the Mercedes-Benz Approved Used programme.

11-06-2018