Networking group president receives MBE

THE PRESIDENT of Milton Keynes networking group Women in Enterprise has received a MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Sally Fennemore joins her husband Roger in receiving the honour. He received a similar award in 2016. Businesswoman Sally, who runs her PR company A Positive Approach and organises the regular Milton Keynes Sporting Lunch events attended by more than 200 businesspeople at Jurys Inn, has been honoured for her services to female entrepreneurship.

09-06-2018