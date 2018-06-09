Home >
Networking group president receives MBE
THE PRESIDENT of Milton Keynes networking group Women in Enterprise has received a MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.
Sally Fennemore joins her husband Roger in receiving the honour. He received a similar award in 2016. Businesswoman Sally, who runs her PR company A Positive Approach and organises the regular Milton Keynes Sporting Lunch events attended by more than 200 businesspeople at Jurys Inn, has been honoured for her services to female entrepreneurship.
09-06-2018
