WE'RE HIRING...

Advertisement Sales Executive. Full / part-time. OTE £23,000

Woburn Media Ltd, publisher of 3 monthly local business news publications, has an exciting opportunity for an Advertising Sales Executive to join our small but busy team.

In return we offer a competitive salary, uncapped commission structure and the opportunity to develop current and new clients across the region.



ADVERTISING SALES EXECUTIVE

£20,000 per year + commission. OTE £23,000.

As an Advertising Sales Executive you will be responsible primarily for client management and new business development across our 3 titles Business MK, Business2Business and www.business-northants.co.uk, covering Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire respectively.

The main duties of the Advertising Sales Executive include:

Generating leads, developing new business opportunities

Face to face meetings with clients to present the publications

Sale of print and online advertising using a consultative approach

Account management to maximise revenue

Competitor analysis

Other essential qualities include:

Previous sales experience within Advertising

Proven track record in Field Sales / Business Development

Knowledge of the local area

Solid account management experience

Customer focus

Flexible approach to work and hours

Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team

Commercially aware

The basic salary is £20,000 per annum

per annum OTE of £23,000 with uncapped potential commission .

. 25 days holiday a year

To find out more, please telephone 01908 394501. To apply, please email your CV to Andrew Gibbs, managing director, at andrew@businessmk.co.uk

01-06-2018