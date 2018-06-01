Home >
Advertisement Sales Executive. Full / part-time. OTE £23,000
Woburn Media Ltd, publisher of 3 monthly local business news publications, has an exciting opportunity for an Advertising Sales Executive to join our small but busy team.
In return we offer a competitive salary, uncapped commission structure and the opportunity to develop current and new clients across the region.
ADVERTISING SALES EXECUTIVE
£20,000 per year + commission. OTE £23,000.
As an Advertising Sales Executive you will be responsible primarily for client management and new business development across our 3 titles Business MK, Business2Business and www.business-northants.co.uk, covering Milton Keynes and North Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire respectively.
The main duties of the Advertising Sales Executive include:
- Generating leads, developing new business opportunities
- Face to face meetings with clients to present the publications
- Sale of print and online advertising using a consultative approach
- Account management to maximise revenue
- Competitor analysis
Other essential qualities include:
- Previous sales experience within Advertising
- Proven track record in Field Sales / Business Development
- Knowledge of the local area
- Solid account management experience
- Customer focus
- Flexible approach to work and hours
- Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team
- Commercially aware
- The basic salary is £20,000 per annum
- OTE of £23,000 with uncapped potential commission.
- 25 days holiday a year
To find out more, please telephone 01908 394501. To apply, please email your CV to Andrew Gibbs, managing director, at andrew@businessmk.co.uk
