Technology Cluster welcomes digital specialist

DIGITAL technology services specialist Velocity is the latest high-tech company to join the Silverstone Technology Cluster.

Roger Peacock, the Milton Keynes company’s business development manager, said: “Working in synergy alongside other firms and organisations is key to delivering the best possible services. This is why becoming members of STC has been such an import move for us, as it opens up the possibility for us to be more in contact with the talent, innovation and expertise that breeds locally.”

Velocity has offices in Milton Keynes, South Africa and India and works other technology organisations such as K2, Mendix and Microsoft to provide quality digital business solutions.

Mr Peacock said: “The Milton Keynes area is known for its technology innovations and we are proud to be a part of that.”

www.silverstonetechnologycluster.com

05-06-2018