Spanish firm buys leading electronic test facility at Silverstone

A LABORATORY specialising in the testing of electronic automotive components has been bought by Spanish tech giant Applus+.

The firm has completed the acquisition of 3C Test, a move which will strengthen its position in the European electromagnetic compatibility testing market and increase its presence specifically in the UK market.

3C Test was founded in 1988 by James Gordon-Colebooke and Wendy Gordon-Colebrooke and has grown to be the largest EMC test facility of its kind in the UK with key blue-chip customers.

The firm is based in the Silverstone Technology Park at Silverstone Circuit.

It will join the Applus+ Laboratories Division, which provides a range of testing and certification services to the automotive sector especially for electrical and electromagnetic compatibility services. The division already has EMC laboratories in Spain and Italy and is a specialist provider of component validation plans.

Applus+, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, is one of the world’s leading and most innovative companies in the testing, inspection and certification sector. It provides solutions for customers in all types of industries to ensure that their assets and products meet health and safety, quality and environmental standards and regulations.

The firm was advised by the deals team at PwC’s Midlands regional office, led by Matthew Tombs and Simon McKay.

05-06-2018