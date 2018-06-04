Hospice issues urgent appeal for walkers to join Midnight Moo fundraiser

WILLEN Hospice is appealing to local ladies to be one the 500 additional walkers to take part in this year’s MK Midnight Moo, the charity’s annual ten-mile sponsored walk.

Numbers and fundraising for the event on July 14 are significantly down this year. Just over 500 women have signed up for the event so far and organisers have calculated that by doubling this number, with each walker committing to just £100 sponsorship, the event will meet its target to raise £100,000 to support the vital end-of-life-care provided by the Hospice.

Figures gathered by the Hospice show that only 50% of those who took part in the Moo last year actually returned any sponsorship. While the £20 registration fee covers the cost of the event, the sponsorship really makes a difference, they say.

Hospice chief executive Peta Wilkinson said: “The Midnight Moo is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It’s the only event of its kind in Milton Keynes and is a unique opportunity for local women to change local lives.

“It’s not only a fabulously fun night; it also contributes a huge amount to the running costs of the Hospice. Its success really relies on the support of the wonderful ladies of MK. Please join us.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7 million a year - that’s £9 every minute of the day - to ensure it can continue to provide specialist end-of-life care to patients, and support to their family members.

The Midnight Moo makes a significant contribution to that target.

The Moo takes in a ten-mile marshalled route across Milton Keynes. It is open to teams or individuals, with each mile sponsored by a local business offering their own special way of supporting walkers, including a silent disco and give-aways.

Everyone who takes part will receive a free medal and Pret A Manger breakfast at the end. The exclusive Moo registration pack also includes a vest to walk in on the night and tonnes of simple fundraising tips.

The event starts at intu Milton Keynes at 10.30pm. Sign up now at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/moo

