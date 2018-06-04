Partnership looks to support the next transport innovation pioneers

THE ‘Intelligent Mobility Accelerator’ for start-up businesses with innovative solutions to improve the UK transport system, is now taking applications for its second group of businesses.

The IM Accelerator is a partnership between Transport Systems Catapult and Wayra UK, the world-leading start-up accelerator that is part of Telefónica Open Future and based in Milton Keynes.

The programme is designed to attract start-ups with high-growth potential into the UK transport industry, helping them to grow into world-leading companies.

The programme is also supported by national railway infrastructure operator Network Rail, also based in Milton Keynes, and global technology consultancy ThoughtWorks.

Both organisations will provide support to start-ups at the Accelerator, including mentoring, coaching, and access to their high-level expertise and networks.

The programme focuses on areas such as connected and autonomous vehicles, connected infrastructure, new business models, transport data and artificial intelligence.

Its goal is to develop companies that will create solutions for the most pressing transport problems facing the world today while creating new UK-based industry leaders in a £ global transport systems market worth an estimated £900 billion.

Current businesses in the IM Accelerator include:

Cityswifter – provides big data and predictive analytics tools to transport companies, enabling the dynamic scheduling and optimisation of urban bus networks.

Conigital – transport infrastructure integrators developing full-stack driverless vehicle platforms and related intelligent mobility solutions for high traffic destinations.

Drivernet – a smart logistics network that connects any driver to any customer or site in swift, safe, sustainable ways.

GoMetro – a smart transport company that creates transport technology systems with a specific focus on delivering mobility as a flexible service.

Safr – predicts driver fatigue to prevent accidents, save lives, and save money.

Synaptiv – a platform that creates services able to be monetised from the data generated by sensors embedded on vehicles.

Valerann – an economic, plug-and-play, road management system that answers all the needs of roads operators today, while equipping roads to support and monitor autonomous vehicles.

Zeelo – is an on-demand coach service that allows users to travel direct, when they need to.

Businesses accepted to the programme will receive a six-month support programme, providing office space, mentoring and networking.

The successful start-ups will also have access to Wayra UK’s and the TSCs networks of investors, government agencies, customers, large corporates and universities, as well as opportunities to work with the TSC’s world-leading data, visualisation, customer experience and connected and autonomous transport capability teams.

Alex Weedon, SME director at the TSC, said: “There has never been a better time to innovate in the transport industry. Data processing, connectivity, automation and smart technology has reached a critical phase which opens the door to better ways of moving people and goods, which have previously been pipedreams.

“During the first six months of the IM Accelerator we have already uncovered innovative thinkers who are ready to lead the way in this new world. We’re excited to be setting out to find the next group of businesses to help make their visions a reality.”

Wayra UK director Gary Stewart added: "Transport is broken. For too many people, travel is painful and technology has the power to change that.

“Our Intelligent Mobility Accelerator brings together corporates, government and academics to give entrepreneurs unparalleled access to key stakeholders, who are all united to transform the mobility space and make the travel experience better for everyone. We are excited to lead on this project, because it really can change the world.”

To find out more or apply to enter the accelerator visit:

https://wayra.co.uk/intelligentmobility/#intel_form

