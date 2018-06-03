Sales director is flying high for cancer charity

FLYING high… That was Activa Contracts’ sales and marketing director Lisa Temperton as she raised more than £3,000 for charity by climbing up and ‘walking’ on the wings of a biplane as it took to the skies - including completing a loop the loop.

Lisa, based at the company’s Milton Keynes headquarters, was part of a ten-strong ‘Wings of Hope’ team aiming to raise £24,000 in aid of Hope for Tomorrow.

The charity is dedicated to bringing cancer treatment closer to patients’ homes by providing a Mobile Cancer Care Unit to every oncology centre within the UK.

There are currently ten units operating across the UK and two reserve MCCUs, which were launched earlier this year.

Lisa’s sponsors have so far contributed more than £2,000 and Activa Contracts’ parent company, the Arnold Clark Group, Europe’s largest independently-owned vehicle dealer group, has pledged to match the amount raised up to £1,000.

Lisa said: “I am so pleased to have raised money for such an amazing cause. The wing walk was an unbelievable experience and I loved it so much that I went up twice.”

The wing walk took place in the skies above Gloucestershire, close to the charity’s Tetbury headquarters with the ‘Wings of Hope’ team hoping to raise £24,000, which equates to 600 patient treatments.

