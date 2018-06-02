Manufacturing forum welcomes new chairman

The Northamptonshire Manufacturing Forum has named Weetabix’s manufacturing manager Paul Middlehurst as its new chair.

He succeeds Alex Cosgrove. The Northamptonshire Manufacturing Forum is led by local manufacturers and is designed to aid businesses through collaboration, sharing best practices and improving together.

Mr Middlehurst said: “I am delighted and honoured to be chairman of the Northamptonshire Manufacturing Forum and look forward to working with the board, all stakeholders and particularly our members, to advance the interests of the local manufacturing industry.

“Much has been achieved through the hard work and commitment of many yet we recognise we have more to do to make the manufacturing industry the best it can be as a leading activity in the county.”

The forum meetings from 2019 will include topics around productivity, transferable skills, the development of future leaders and culture as well as offering site tours.

With over 20 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, Paul brings to the role a wealth of industry knowledge, as well as professional and organisational leadership skills. At Weetabix, he manages the manufacturing of extruded Weetabix products, such as Weetos, Protein Crunch and Crunchy Bran.

02-06-2018