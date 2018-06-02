Online portal aims to put Bedfordshire on the tourism map

WELCOME to a new digital gateway to the best that Bedfordshire has to offer in conference venues and attractions around the county.

Its three councils have joined forces to create the online portal, which aims to store a wealth of up to date visitor and business information and an itinerary planning and booking system.

The portal builds on the work of the county’s tourism champion of the same name, which has been working since 2010 and is recognised by Visit England as Bedfordshire’s leading destination management organisation.

The portal, which also aims to connect local businessses and the wider county community to visitors, networking opportunities and support, was launched at an afternoon tea event at Luton Hoo.

Cllr Nigel Young, Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: Executive Member for Regeneration at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Bedfordshire is an area of opportunity and this is a fantastic time for businesses wanting to appeal to tourists and visitors to take advantage of some of the growth opportunities.

“We’re well positioned within the Oxford to Cambridge corridor, which has been highlighted by government as an area for growth and investment. So our excellent road and rail connections are likely to get even better in the future.”

The Experience Bedfordshire board is made up of senior leaders from its largest visitor destinations and organisations, including Woburn Safari Park, ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, Center Parcs, Forest of Marston Vale, Central Bedfordshire College and Greensand Country.

Visitors to Bedfordshire can enjoy unique family attractions, beautiful countryside, and fascinating heritage sites. There are also award-winning food and drink producers, modern museums and shopping.

Speaking at the Luton Hoo launch event, Cllr Young added: “Bedfordshire is blessed with areas of natural beauty, such as the Dunstable Downs and the Forest of Marston Vale, as well as leading national tourist attractions, such as Whipsnade Zoo and the Woburn Estate, with over one million visitors a year to the zoos.

“Because Bedfordshire was home to the creation of the traditional Afternoon Tea, this is a fitting event to thank all the businesses involved in the sector for making this a great place to visit and employing over 30,000 local people.”



