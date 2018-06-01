Student celebrates engineering prize

ASPIRING engineering student James Provan is pictured after receiving this year’s Adams Engineering Prize as part of the Milton Keynes College Student of the Year Awards.

He received his award from Milton Keynes Community Foundation, whose work has long been supported by the award creators David and Jennifer Adams.

Jacob, who has completed his Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering and is hoping to move on to an apprenticeship, was chosen as the winner after he presented his innovative 3D printer made from scratch, including all the components. The judges were impressed by his excellent engineering skills and enthusiasm for his work.

Laura Berrisford, philanthropy manager at MK Community Foundation, said: "It was brilliant to be on the panel for this year's Adams Engineering Prize, seeing the great work of some of MK’s budding young engineers.

“Jacob is a fantastic winner, and it was lovely to be able to sit with his very proud parents and present him with the award at MK College Student of the Year. We are really looking forward to seeing where the future takes Jacob."

The prize has been presented annually since 2013. Jacob said: "I'm really pleased to have been awarded the Adams Engineering Prize for 2018. I will be using the bursary to further my 3D printer kit design with the end goal in teaching young students the importance of CAD design, as well as to make it fun and interesting with every lesson and model they create.”

