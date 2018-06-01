Expert delivers his verdict on the future of aviation

THE COMMERCIAL director at Cranfield’s Integrated Vehicle Health Management Centre is to be the keynote speaker at a discussion on the future of aviation.

The event, organised by technology forum Biztech, asks what the future holds for the aviation industry and how business be part of the local opportunity.

The debate will be led by IVHM director Jim Angus, who will outline how the IVHM is aiming to develop technologies and solutions for multiple markets including defence and security.

The forum will also hear about the new £65 million Digital Aviation Research and Technology Centre to be built at Cranfield University that spearhead the UK’s research into digital aviation technology.

DARTeC will provide research facilities unprecedented in Europe. The centre will address research challenges facing the aviation industry such as:

The integration of drones into civilian airspace;

Increasing the efficiency of airports through technological advances;

Creating safe, secure shared airspace through secure data communication infrastructures;

Increasing the reliability and availability of aircraft through self-sensing, self-aware technologies.

Game-changing technologies such as a virtual air traffic control tower and next-generation radar technologies on the university’s licensed airport will also provide a Civil Aviation Authority-approval route that promises increased efficiency, flexibility and capacity.

Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: "This major development is sure to power the development of a new technology hub of collaborative businesses and academia within the Milton Keynes and SEMLEP area.

"This is set to drive investment, jobs and lucrative opportunities in the aviation sector. The promotion of aviation via this event matches Biztech's mission precisely. We want to see businesses of all sizes gather at this event to find out more about the opportunities available to them."

The forum takes place on June 26 at UCMK, starting at 5,30pm. Tickets are £15 + VAT for Biztech Members (non-members £18 + VAT).

