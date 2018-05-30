Cobblers seal naming rights deal for stadium with town firm

NORTHAMPTON Town FC has agreed a stadium naming rights partnership with Northampton-based company PTS which will see Sixfields Stadium renamed the PTS Academy Stadium for five years from June 1.

PTS Training Academy, which is also the club's new back of shirt sponsor, is a government approved and funded specialist training provider delivering apprenticeships, traineeships and accredited courses.

They are based in Northampton with over 20 years' experience, operating nationally from their head office and training complex in Moulton.

The football club’s commercial director Caroline Lucy said the new partnership was a sign of the club's strong reputation.

"Naming rights partnerships for stadiums are quite commonplace in football now," she said.

"And while this is the first for Northampton Town it shows just how much interest there is in the club and how potential partners are keen to not only become involved, but also increase their involvement with the club.

"PTS Training Academy are a growing local brand, building and extending their training provider their profile and they are connecting with the club to raise their exposure and help with their business development.

“The power of football is very strong, and with our first-class reputation as a club, we are sure we can help PTS Training Academy develop their brand even further.”

The Cobblers have a strong reputation of working with and helping young people in the local community. It runs two education centres and has an existing successful relationship with the University of Northampton.

“Extending our link up with PTS Training Academy is a natural step,” said Caroline.

PTS Training Academy will also use the stadium for the training of stewards and first aiders as well as football club staff. “They will be training a lot of young people here using the facilities we have, opening up routes for potential employment for those they train.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “The club has worked extremely hard to build strong commercial foundations over the last few years and to partner ourselves with good brands nationally and locally, who share the same ethos as we do.

“The importance of such a relationship with PTS Training Academy again gives us that strength upon which we can continue to build.

“As I said in my speech at the End of Season Dinner this is testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and shows that off the pitch we are strong. We are looking forward to that strength and stability helping us bounce back on the pitch."

PTS Training Academy chairman Matt Joyce said: "We are eager for the brand to become more recognisable across Northampton.

“PTS Training Academy have just secured further funding for local people in Northamptonshire, and we are on the look-out for local ethical and diversity projects to offer backing for more opportunities in the area.

“Having our name on the PTS Academy Stadium offers a chance for more young people, or those looking for employment, to engage with the apprenticeships and traineeships we have on offer.”

