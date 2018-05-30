Nursery operator celebrates Best In Europe award

LEADING UK childcare and education provider Childbase Partnership has been named ‘Best in Europe’ after beating 112,000 companies in 34 countries to the top award in the prestigious European Business Awards in Poland.

The Newport Pagnell-based employee-owned organisation was described as ‘the gold standard for business excellence’ and commended for its creativity, innovation, and impressive respect for employees.

It received the Chairman’s Selection Award following a unanimous vote by 57 judges from organisations throughout Europe in a gala event in Warsaw which brought together business leaders, politicians, ambassadors and academics.

The European Business Awards started in 2007 to promote success, innovation and ethics in the European business community.

Representing the UK in the finals and collecting the award were Childbase Partnership employee owners Dagmara Lamont, recruitment compliance officer, and external relations officer Jade Uko both pictured.

Childbase Partnership managing director Virginia Mead-Herbert said: “Employee ownership at Childbase Partnership means that every one of our 1,800 employees can tell our compelling story with the same passion and pride demonstrated by my two colleagues who represented us in Poland.”

Childbase Partnership has 41 day nurseries in the South of England including two Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ settings - Meadow View in Newport Pagnell and Woodlands in Downs Barn, Milton Keynes.

Chairman of judges Philip Forrest said: “Childbase Partnership presented a unique Employee Owned Business model in a sector dominated by many, many traditional methodologists.

“Their ethical and sustainability record, and impressive respect for their employees, has been equally matched by their creativity and innovation resulting in an organisation rated extremely highly by independent government assessors.”

