Campaign gives heads up to signs of depression

A NEW local campaign that aims to prompt men to recognise the signs and symptoms of depression is being backed by Milton Keynes Council.

One in four adults experience some kind of mental health problem over the course of a year, with anxiety and depression being the most common problems. Women are more likely to recognise the early warning signs and act on them but men often do not and the campaign aims to change that. Research behind the development of HeadsUp found that men are more likely to seek information online or turn to a family member or partner when they are feeling low. The campaign also highlights actions sufferers can take to stay well. Featuring straplines including “Tired of putting on an act” and “Helping men stay happy”, the campaign leads to the HeadsUp website offering online ‘check ups’, a toolkit of resources, case studies from local men - and celebrities telling their stories. There is also a section encouraging partners and friends to ‘look out for their man’ and ‘how to keep happy’ with hints and tips on how to stay well. There are also links to local and national support and information groups. Council deputy leader Cllr Hannah O’Neill, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “Men suffer from mental health problems like anxiety and depression at similar rates to women but are more likely to leave it until crisis point before they seek help. “The idea of the campaign is to approach the subject of mental health and wellbeing in men in a unique way. “I would urge everyone in Milton Keynes to visit the HeadsUp website and take a look at what’s out there. It may help you or someone you know get access to the advice or help they need.” The council’s public health principal, mental health and workplace, Marianne Vinson said: “National research suggests that men are less likely to seek help early, sometimes because they don’t recognise the symptoms of anxiety or depression, they are concerned about how other people may react or because they are not sure what to do. “The reality is there is help available and the earlier it is sought the better the outcome. HeadsUp includes a wealth of information from how to stay well, symptoms to look out for and for those who would like more help contact details to access effective talking therapies, she added. Dr Stephanie Oldroyd, clinical director and consultant clinical psychologist at Milton Keynes Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a worthwhile campaign raising awareness and support for men’s mental health. “Men often don’t seek the help they need and the HeadsUp website makes information and advice accessible to all. I would urge you to take a look and share this information with any men in your life.” https://thisisheads-up.uk/

29-05-2018