Silverstone Technology Cluster is becoming a global centre of excellence, say councils

THE GROWING technology cluster centred around Silverstone is turning the area into a location for technical innovation on a global scale, say local authorities.

South Northamptonshire and Aylesbury Vale District Councils are actively promoting Silverstone Park as a leading centre for engineering, business development and innovation in the Oxford - Milton Keynes - Cambridge growth corridor. Both bodies are eager to attract investment to the region to boost the local economy and to create new opportunities. The Silverstone area lies across the two local authority areas. South Northamptonshire is home to more than 5,000 businesses and 66 business parks - an extension to the Silverstone Technology Cluster in terms of a broader network and supply chain, says the council. Silverstone Park is one of three sites within the Aylesbury Vale Enterprise Zone. Aylesbury Vale District Council chief executive Andrew Grant said: “As Silverstone continues to develop innovation and attract global interest, recognition of the local area reaps these rewards also. We will continue to cultivate the scaling-up of local businesses and this industry.” Both local authorities are founding members of the STC and sit on the board of the region’s High Performance Technology & Motorsport group which also includes representatives from local enterprise partnerships. Yvonne Rees, chief executive of South Northamptonshire Council, said: “Nurturing the economic growth of the high-tech industry is a priority for this area and we endeavour to raise the profile of the STC and grow this network to establish economic prosperity for the district. “When it comes to business, South Northamptonshire is ideally located to scale-up and innovate.”

27-05-2018