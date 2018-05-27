Network Rail names new chief executive

Network Rail has confirmed that Andrew Haines has been appointed as its new chief executive.

Mr Haines is currently chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority and will join Network rail, whose national centre is next to Milton Keynes Central station, later this year. Network Rail chair Sir Peter Hendy said: “Andrew’s broad experience of rail and transport, and his reputation for relentless delivery and improvement makes him the ideal candidate to carry on with the transformation of Network Rail. “Britain’s railways are crucial for Britain’s prosperity: connecting people with jobs, goods with markets, and stimulating new housing and economic growth.” Mr Haines will succeed Mark Carne, who is to retire. Mr Haines said: “Since my first job as a left luggage clerk at London Victoria I’ve been passionate about improving the services that the railways provide to customers and the wider economy. “It will be an immense privilege to work alongside the dedicated, professional colleagues at Network Rail and many partner organisations to deliver closer working between track and train, embed devolution and turning the digital railway strategy into reality whilst efficiently delivering on challenging safety, operational, engineering and investment commitments.” “Andrew will drive delivery of the railway improvements set out in the strategic business plan for 2019/2024, ensuring Network Rail’s continuing focus on safety, performance and cost effectiveness, and thus delivering a better experience for the millions of passengers who travel every day on our railways.” Paying tribute to Mark Carne, Sir Peter added: “Mark has been exceptional in his personal leadership of the delivery of the biggest ever upgrade programme in the railway’s history, and ensuring that Network Rail has focused on delivering for passengers, freight and the public. “His focus on devolution and empowering people has transformed safety and the performance culture of the organisation.” Chris Grayling, Secretary of State for Transport, welcomed Mr Haines’ appointment. He said: “He has done an outstanding job at the CAA, and has an impressive track record in the rail industry. Under Andrew’s leadership I look forward to Network Rail continuing its transformation into devolved route businesses, working in partnership with train operators to improve performance for passengers.” Of Mr Carne, he added: “Mark has made an enormous contribution to the rail industry and will leave behind an impressive legacy including the successful delivery of vital national projects like the new London Bridge station, the creation of a compelling vision for a digital railway, a strong business plan for CP6, and outstanding leadership on safety and diversity.”

