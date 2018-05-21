Headlines
- Logistics warehouse will replace former paper firm's premises
- Artworks portray importance of links with education for employer
- Open-plan offices make staff more image-conscious
- Businesses are thriving in face of market uncertainty, says report
- SEAT MD is hailed as an 'outstanding leader' in car industry
New aircraft boost our commitment to UK, says airline
LOW COST airline Wizz Air has increased the number of its aircraft based at London Luton Airport to eight with the arrival of two new Airbus 320s.
The airline has also launched two new routes, to Larnaca in Cyprus and to the UNESCO-listed city of Lviv in Ukraine.
This growth forms part of the largest operational ramp up in Wizz Air history, which sees 21 aircraft allocated across 11 bases within 17 weeks. The airline has carried over 5.5 million passengers on its ultra-low fare routes from Luton in the past 12 months, representing 11% growth year on year.
Sorina Ratz, Wizz Air’s acting head of communications, said: ” The arrival of a further two brand new aircraft at London Luton underlines our continued commitment to our UK operations.”
