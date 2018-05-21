Garden building manufacturer prepares for RHS Chelsea Flower Show

A SUMMERHOUSE manufacturer, which has exhibited at RHS Chelsea Flower Show for around 40 years, will this year unveil new fabrics and a solar light link-up for the first time.

The annual flower show, which begins tomorrow (Tuesday), plays a major part in the Scotts of Thrapston calendar, and this year will be no exception.

The Northamptonshire-based company, which manufactures, supplies and installs timber summerhouses and garden buildings, will exhibit five summerhouse models, with the emphasis on its core range of buildings.

The stand will have a Four Seasons theme but it will be the fabrics inside the summerhouses that will receive the most attention, as the new designs are being launched at the show.

Spokeswoman Kathryn Morris said: “We constantly look to refresh and update our summerhouse ranges and believe these exciting, vibrant new fabric designs will really come into their own in a garden setting.

“Chelsea has a special place in our hearts after all these years and we are looking forward to a successful event once again.”

The fabric design Silver Birch was created to evoke a vision of spring, while cheerful Love Birds, inspired by Africa, is perfect for the summer. A Nature print focuses on woodland animals for autumn, with the cushions including images of hedgehogs, deers, owls, foxes, pheasants and ducks.

The Woodland print, depicting thistles and acorns, has calming hues for winter.

Scotts will also reveal its link-up with Solar Technology International to provide a lighting system for their outdoor living spaces as part of a new package.

Kathryn added: “While summerhouses are traditionally associated with the hotter months, hence their name, we are keen to show that these garden buildings are truly functional throughout the year.

“Having an effective and efficient lighting system opens up extensive usage, not only on a balmy summer’s evening, but throughout the spring, autumn and winter months. Plus, solar lighting saves the hassle and expense of supplying mains electrics to the bottom of the garden and is great for properties where an electric supply outside is not an option.”

