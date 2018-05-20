An inspiring initiative to bring a centenary boost to women in Bedfordshire

THE LIVES of two women in Bedfordshire could be transformed by an initiative launched today to celebrate 100 years of votes for women.

Under The Inspire Initiative, women will have the chance to transform their business or personal lives with coaching and mentoring worth up to £5,000 each.

The Inspire Initiative was prompted by the exhibition Celebrating the Women of Bedfordshire, staged at The Higgins Bedford art gallery and museum.

Elizabeth Toogood, one of the 60 Bedfordshire women featured in the exhibition and a sought-after business mentor, wants the inspiring exhibition to have lasting benefit for women in the 21st century.

She has been mentoring people for 40 years alongside her day job. She has experience in business in the corporate world, a family business and in her own businesses. She also created Bedfordia Motor Holdings and took it into substantial profit.

The Inspire initiative, launched by her consultancy Elizabeth Toogood Critical Friend, invites women to identify who has motivated them, to rekindle the feelings that fired their ambition and share them creatively. The best submission will win mentoring worth up to £5,000.

It is open to any woman over the age of 18 living or working in the county, other than those in full-time education.

“All you need is to have been inspired and to want to succeed on your own account or as an employee,” says Liz. “A little bit of self-belief goes a long way.

"That is why everybody ought to have a coach. You stay on top form only if somebody helps you.

“My job is to help make a good business or person into a great one. People often think they lack the skills they need to be really successful. I am here to help them develop those skills.”

The competition will award two prizes: The Judges’ Award for the best entry will win two years’ free mentoring with Liz Toogood. All the entries will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one year of free mentoring with Liz.

The deadline for entries is July 2. Three business women featured in the Higgins exhibition - Bridget Harris, Emma Garrett and Liz Toogood – will be joined by Bedford accountant Alexa Falcon Huerta on the judging panel.

The finalists will be announced on July 9 and the winner named by HM Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis, herself an executive coach, on July 19 at The Higgins Museum.

To find out more, visit www.theinspireinitiative.co.uk

To find out more about Liz Toogood, visit www.toogoodcriticalfriend.co.uk

