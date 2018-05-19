Logistics warehouse will replace former paper firm's premises

CONSTRUCTION work on the redevelopment of the former Howard Smith Paper building in Northampton is under way.

The Howard Smith Paper building has been part of the local landscape for many years but is to be replaced with a new 196,000 sq ft logistics unit

Cllr Tim Hadland, Northampton Borough Council Cabinet member for regeneration, enterprise and planning, said: “We must move with the times, in line with changing market and industry requirements. We are particularly pleased that this development ensures that Brackmills and Northampton continue to meet the needs of 21st-century commerce.”

Developer Liberty Property Trust and its partners Equation Properties has begun demolition of the building on the Brackmills Industrial Estate. Work will start on the new high quality warehouse once the site has been cleared and it is expected to achieve practical completion in Q1 2019.

Pictured: (from left) Northampton Borough Council leader Cllr Jonathan Nunn; Martin Byrnes, senior commercial manager, VolkerFitzpatrick; Cllr Tim Hadland; Andrew Blevins, managing director, Liberty Property Trust; Nick Redwood, consultant, Equation Properties.

Liberty Property Trust managing director Andrew Blevins said: “This redevelopment promises to be great news for Northampton as it is a rare and exceptional opportunity to redevelop a redundant space into a modern logistics unit in such a prime and well established location.

“It will create more local jobs and will undoubtedly attract a well-known logistics name because of its superb location with excellent access to the M1 and national motorway network. We’re very much looking forward to developing the site.”

The new logistics unit, to be known as Liberty 196, will comprise 176,000 sq ft of warehouse and approximately 15,500 sq ft warehouse office, 4,500 sq ft hub office and yard areas on two elevations.

Nick Redwood, representing Equation Properties, said: “The positive support we have received from the local planning authority and regeneration team has been critical to us moving our proposals forward quickly to help meet growing local demand.”

Liberty 196 will be at the gateway to the Brackmills Industrial Estate Business Improvement District, which is one of the most prominent locations for logistics and distribution in the country.

It comprises 730 acres of industrial, warehousing and office space and is home to 150 companies, including DHL, Great Bear, Howdens, Wickes and ASDA. More than 11,000 people are employed on the estate.

