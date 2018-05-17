Colleagues get messy in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice

BUSINESSES have got messy as they took part in annual Colour Run event organised by Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

Technocopy Solutions pictured took the headline sponsor slot and a team from the business ran the 5km course at Overstone Parkalong with around 600 other participants.

Technocopy Solutions managing director Brad Piercewright said: “We have supported Cynthia Spencer Hospice for many years now and sponsored the event last year so it was a natural choice for us to continue that support.

“A great number of my team took part in the run. It’s a truly fantastic day and I hope everyone enjoyed it. We look forward to continuing to support the charity going forward”.

Mr Piercewright has signed up to run the Northampton Half Marathon in September to raise money for the hospice in memory of his mother and grandmother who both passed away at the hospice.

John Helm, fundraising manager at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “We’re enormously grateful to businesses like Technocopy Solutions for supporting our events through sponsorship. Their generosity, and that of our other sponsors, means that we can keep our costs low and ensure that our events generate as much money as possible for patient care at the Hospice.

“Having our sponsors and their families taking part adds to the fun of events like the Colour Run and helps create a wonderful community feeling as everyone is joining together to have fun while supporting their local Hospice”.

The six coloured paint stations around the course were sponsored by Northampton businesses, Bluefish Office Supplies, dbfb, Ensafe, Lineham and Co Accountants, IWA, and Tower Leasing.

Ensafe Consultants commercial director Jon Clements said: “We were delighted and proud to be a sponsor and also take part in this fantastic fundraiser. It was great so many of the team at Ensafe took part and we were thrilled to have collectively raised £1,500.

“The Colour Run is an amazing event in aid of a very worthwhile charity.”

17-05-2018