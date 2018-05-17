'Plastic tax' will revolutionise transport industry's, says packaging firm

A TRANSIT packaging company in Northamptonshire has urged the government to push ahead with plans for a ‘plastic tax’.

PALLITE, based in Wellingborough, says the move could pave the way for a revolution in the way we transport, buy and use everyday items.

The firm has welcomed proposals to introduce a ‘deposit scheme’ which would see people have to pay up to 20p extra when they buy drinks in plastic bottles with the deposit refunded when they returned the container.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said plastic is "wreaking havoc" on the marine environment and discarded plastic bottles and cans "end up dumped on pavements and lobbed into rivers, lakes and the sea".

PALLITE specialises in the production of packaging made entirely from paper and glue using honeycomb-cell technology.

Managing director Patrick Mulhall said: “The plastic tax is arguably one of the most important pieces of legislation for a generation. It has the potential to revolutionise the way everyday goods are transported, packaged and purchased, making a significant long-lasting impact on the health of our environment.

“There is simply no need for us as a nation to be using plastics in the quantities we currently do. Alternatives are out there which are not only better for the environment but better for the job they are intended to do.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to produce a sustainable ‘green’ product which makes a genuine difference. Other industries have a moral obligation to do the same and it’s about time we minimised the use of plastic and started changing attitudes and behavior before it’s too late.”

PALLITE offers a genuine alternative to wood and plastic through its range of lightweight, strong, clean and recyclable paper transit packaging designed to reduce the total cost of delivery.

The company manufactures its entire range in Northamptonshire and supplies a range of sectors, including automotive, pharmaceutical and food industries. PALLITE products aim to significantly reduce air freight cost savings through weight reduction.

