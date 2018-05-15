New owner plans investment after completing truck firm acquisition

INDEPENDENT truck dealer RH Commercial Vehicles has completed the acquisition of Renault Trucks Commercials in Northampton as part of its expansion plans.

The current staff at the firm’s Kislingbury base near M1 junction 16 are to be retained following the purchase, for an undisclosed sum.

New owner RHCV, the UK’s leading Renault Truck dealer, is to bring in three new members of staff this year and is planning investment in the business.

RHCV, founded 40 years ago, sells, leases, services and repairs heavy and light commercial vehicles across the East Midlands. The business employs more than 90 staff at sites in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire and is the 2018 Renault Trucks Dealer of the Year.

Pictured: RHCV managing director Nigel Baxter.

The Northampton acquisition has the backing of Renault Trucks. RHCV managing director Nigel Baxter said: "This acquisition is a perfect fit for RHCV.

"This acquisition forms an integral part of the ongoing development of our business. This purchase means we are now in a stronger position to grow our market share across the region.

"Alongside a great existing team, this site offers excellent facilities and accessibility and further complements our existing strategically placed dealerships along the busy M1 corridor."

In 2017 RHCV was also named as one of East Midlands’ fastest growing companies in the Grant Thornton Top 200.

