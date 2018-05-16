Organisers call for cyclists to join Extra Mile Challenge 2018

CALLING all weekend cyclists… Imagine yourself with three friends in beautiful rural France.

One cycles while the others drive, navigate or rest as you rotate the roles several times throughout the day. You will be following a pre-arranged, signposted route with a team of 20 marshals to support and guide you so you shouldn’t get lost.

The Challenge is for your team to cycle 500 miles in relay over three daily stages through the Loire Valley, Auvergne, Morvan and Burgundy regions over an extended weekend, September 20-24.

If you enjoy cycling 25 miles on a Saturday morning and can average 15 miles an hour, this is definitely for you. It’s not a race and you don’t need to be an athlete. Adult men and women of all ages are welcome. We just ask that you take some time to prepare over the summer.

Your reward will be to cycle along minor roads in the fabulous French countryside and each night recover with very welcome liquid refreshment and a superb convivial evening meal celebrating the highlights of the day with up to 200 new cycling friends, many of whom return year after year.

Over 15 years Extra Mile Challenges has raised £1.5 million for local charities. Each cyclist raises £300 minimum and 75% of that money goes to your chosen charity, with the remainder going to charities chosen by the organisers, all unpaid Rotary volunteers.

The entry fee is only £399, including return Chunnel crossing, half board accommodation in Novotel hotels or similar, and a memorable Gala Dinner on the Sunday when we are taking over the wine-producing Chateau de Marsannay for the evening.

For more information, visit www.extra-mile.org.uk or contact Martin Banham-Hall 07581 255666.

