Law firm advises Gambling.com in £6.5m acquisition

A PROVIDER of digital marketing services for the global iGaming industry has completed a £6.5 million acquisition of three websites and 76 sports betting and casino-related domain names.

The deal is the latest and largest in a series by Gambling.com Group. It publishes websites that offer comparisons and reviews of online gambling websites in 14 national markets in eight languages.

Players use its resources to select which online gambling operators they should trust to offer a safe and honest online gambling experience. Gambling.com Group’s publishing assets include the iGaming industry portals Gambling.com and Bookies.com.

Lawyers from the corporate finance team based at the Northampton office of law firm Hewitsons assisted in the deal. Gambling.com Group was originally referred to Hewitsons by US law firm Hutchison PLLC. Like Hewitsons, it is a member of the international network of law firms Law Exchange International.

Corporate finance partner Neil Harpham pictured, who led the Hewitsons team, said: “We were delighted to be given the opportunity to work once more alongside our US colleagues and assist Gambling.com Group in its largest and most exciting acquisition since it began acquiring in 2017.

“We wish the group every success going forward as it increases its market share and its focus on big brands and domains within the industry.”

Founded in 2006, Gambling.com Group Plc has a workforce of more than 70 and operates from offices in Dublin, Tampa, Monaco and Malta.

Chief executive Charles Gillespie said: “Neil and his team at Hewitsons helped deliver this deal on time despite substantial complexity and time pressure. It was a pleasure working with Neil and I look forward to working with Hewitsons again in the future.”

Hewitsons’ solicitor Anne-Sophie Reynolds and trainee solicitor Alexandra Svennevik also worked on the deal.

15-05-2018