Orchestra begins search for new chair and chief executive

MILTON Keynes City Orchestra chairman Marian Livingstone is to step down in the summer.

A board member for six years, she has been chair for the past five. The search has begun for her successor.

The orchestra is also looking to recruit a salaried chief executive to continue the strategic and operational work that Marian has also managed for the last five years.

She will oversee these appointments with the current MKCO board before she departs.

Damian Iorio will continue as the orchestra’s music director and violinist Helena Wood will become the orchestra’s new leader in September.

Pictured: Marian Livingstone.

Mrs Livingstone said: “The survival and progression of the orchestra as a classical music, cultural pillar for Milton Keynes has been my passion and mission for a number of years. My personal and business circumstances have altered dramatically during the five-year period that I have managed the orchestra and retirement from this volunteer role will enable me to create an easier work/ life balance.”

Such has been her impact that the orchestra won the Cultural Impact award at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards last year.

“It has been the hardest decision I have made for many years but, together with the board of trustees I am proud of the impressive results that we have delivered, the many successful partnerships that we have nurtured and the skilled industry professionals we have attracted to work with us,” Mrs Livingstone added.

“This has been an extraordinary and rewarding period in my life but now it is time for fresh eyes as the orchestra continues its journey to a sustainable future.”

10-05-2018