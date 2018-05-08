Investment house buys stake in London Luton Airport

PRIVATE equity house Ardian has agreed to sell its 49% stake in London Luton Airport to Australian global investment manager AMP Capital.

Ardian, based in France, bought the stake in 2013. Since then it and airport operator Aena, the majority stakeholder, have invested more than £160 million in developing the airport into one of the fastest growing in the UK.

Passenger numbers have soared from 9.7 million in 2013 to 15.8 million last year.

Ardian managing director Andrew Liau said: “This success has been made possible by the hard work of everyone involved with LLA, including the employees, our industrial partner Aena, and an extended list of important stakeholders. AMP Capital will be an excellent partner for them and LLA as the airport continues its growth ambitions.”

London Luton’s transformation programme is nearing completion, including a redesign of the terminal and major upgrades to transport links. Airport chief executive Nick Barton said: “Since their investment in 2013 the Aena and Ardian partnership has been instrumental in helping us to transform and grow the airport.

“We look forward to building on this success with AMP Capital as we continue to develop LLA into a world class airport.”

Aena’s director general for non-regulated business José Manuel Fernández Bosch said: “As London Luton Airport’s main shareholder we remain fully committed to the airport’s growth and development in cooperation with stakeholders and employees.”

