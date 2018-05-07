Conference highlights tech cluster's role in success of CMKO growth corridor

BUSINESS and public sector leaders will hear at a major conference how important a role the Silverstone Technology Cluster can play in helping them to hit growth targets for the Cambridge-Milton Keynes-Oxford Corridor.

STC director Roz Bird will be a guest speaker at the CMKO Economic Growth Conference and will underline the cluster’s capabilities and skills which are already impressing tech figures globally.

The cluster is the region within an hour’s drive of Silverstone that comprises around 3,500 high tech companies.

Speaking ahead of the conference on June 21 in Milton Keynes, Ms Bird pictured said: “The government’s CMKO initiative offers two opportunities, as I see it.

“Firstly, for UK plc, it brings together a highly capable geography of high-tech talent which can be promoted on a world stage because the CMKO creates a critical mass of activity. And, with close proximity to London in the south and the Midlands Engine in the north, it is already world class.”

Companies within the STC and the wider Oxfordshire and Cambridgeshire high-tech clusters offer expertise and capabilities that can be applied to the issues with which the public sector is grappling in the corridor, in terms of housing and mobility.

She added: “Companies in our cluster are already developing new apps supported by the Internet of Things and big data which could help manage traffic or heating or whole energy systems and they are developing sensor technology and light-weighting technology that can be used in autonomous vehicles, for example.

“The question is ‘What should the future look like?’ and the answer lies with the companies that reside in the CMKO.”

The CMKO Economic Growth Conference takes place on June 21 at Stadium MK. For more details, visit www.built-environment-networking.com.

