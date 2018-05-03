Stepping out to stamp out poverty

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is teaming up with marketing agency Interdirect to lead a fundraising trek around the Northamptonshire countryside.

Local businesses and individuals in the county are being invited to step up to the challenge and take part in the ‘Stamp out poverty’ walk to raise awareness of deprivation on our doorsteps.

Poverty is a growing concern in Northamptonshire. According to the recent Hidden Needs Report commissioned by the Foundation, 21,730 children and young people are living in poverty in the county.

The recent research reveals that Northamptonshire has areas in the top 1% most deprived nationally for education and skills, income and employment, health, crime and housing.

The 17km walk will take place on June 8, setting off at 10am from the Brampton Halt in Chapel Brampton.

Walkers will walk around Pitsford Reservoir, before returning to the Brampton Halt where participants will be welcomed with a hog roast, provided by McManus Pub Company, which has been a great supporter of the Foundation.

McManus Pub Company director Gary McManus said: “This is a fantastic charity and we are delighted to be hosting the hog roast to help raise funds to stamp out poverty in Northamptonshire. Well done to all the volunteers and participants who are taking part and raising money and awareness for such a worthy cause.”

The Foundation is encouraging businesses to enter and fundraise in groups of five. There is a registration cost of £30 for each walker (administrated by NCF) with all proceeds going directly to groups tackling poverty in Northamptonshire.

Interdirect’s new business development manager Jake Hall said: “Interdirect are very excited to help support Northamptonshire Community Foundation with the walk and to have a hand in raising money and awareness for such a worthy cause.

“With the chance to help your local community, I would urge local businesses and individuals to come and join us for a great day.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s fund development manager Naomi Butters added: “We are so grateful to Interdirect and the Brampton Halt for enabling us to create this fantastic fundraising walk to stamp out poverty in Northamptonshire.

"We are urging as many people to take part as possible so we can raise vital funds to tackle poverty in Northamptonshire.”

For more details and to register to take part in the Stamp out Poverty walk, visit www.ncf.uk.com/stampoutpoverty

If your business is interested in setting up a team, email Naomi Butters at naomi@ncf.uk.com

