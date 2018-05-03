Businesses face 'interesting challenges', says new Chamber president

THE NEW president of the Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce has pledged to turn “challenges into opportunities” by working more closely with local businesses.

Outlining plans for his presidency, Simon Toseland said: “The next few years will present some interesting challenges for local businesses. Potentially the most influential will the possible unification of the county’s councils and specifically the combining of Wellingborough, East Northants, Kettering & Corby Councils.

“If this happens, then it will probably take place around 2020, hot on the heels of Brexit in March 2019.”

Mr Toseland, a director of property specialist Prop-Search which has been in Wellingborough for more than 30 years, used his first speech as president to set out his vision for his tenure.

He said: “I believe that the Chamber can work closer with both local businesses and the new unitary authority, earning respect and reliance from both. The Chamber needs to evolve with the challenges and changes facing all business.

"This is not just about raising awareness of the Chamber but having the specialist skills available within the organisation to help and implement them as required.

“New challenges will always present new opportunities and strong leadership born out of inclusive team structures is critical to laying robust foundations for the changes ahead. I am very much looking forward to working with everyone in meeting, embracing and delivering success on the challenges ahead.”

Mr Toseland has also chaired the Wellingborough Town Centre Partnership for a number of years and was instrumental in establishing the Wellingborough Town Centre BID. He is also an envoy of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership and a board director of River Nene Regional Park CIC.

He paid tribute to his predecessor Rob Hart at the end of his two-year presidency.

“He has led the chamber over the last two years with incredible drive and enthusiasm and steered the Chamber through a difficult period developing it into a much more effective organisation,” said Mr Toseland.

