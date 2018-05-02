SEMLEP confirms Hilary Chipping as chief executive

HILARY Chipping has been confirmed as chief executive of the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

She has been acting chief executive since January following the departure of her predecessor Stephen Catchpole last year.

She has been part of the senior leadership team at SEMLEP since its inception in 2011. She has overseen the development of the LEP’s Strategic Economic Plan, launched in November and which sets to double the size of the South East Midlands economy by 2050.

Ms Chipping pictured said: “I am looking forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to enable this area to deliver its full potential as a hub of knowledge intensive industry at the heart of the Cambridge - Milton Keynes - Oxford Growth Corridor competing on the world stage.”

SEMLEP chair Dr Ann Limb said: “Hilary’s appointment is acknowledgement of her contribution over the last seven years to the creation and successful operation of SEMLEP.

“SEMLEP is now focused on some big challenges and major growth opportunities over the next few years. This includes delivering a strong vision for the Oxford-Milton Keynes- Cambridge Growth Corridor and developing a robust Local Industrial Strategy that will concentrate on future-proofing the success of key industries and sectors in the area.”

